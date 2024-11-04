Google Tensor G5 appears on Geekbench with underwhelming scores

An alleged Google Tensor G5 was tested on Geekbench, revealing its chip configuration. Sadly, the initial numbers are not entirely impressive.

Google is expected to make a huge change in its Pixel 10 series by using a different chip, which should make the devices more powerful. According to earlier reports, Google will finally move away from Samsung in the production of Tensor chips in Pixel 10 and will get help from TSMC.

According to rumors, the Pixel 10 series will be more powerful as it will bear the new Tensor G5. However, early Geekbench scores of the chip could disappoint some fans. As per the listing, the chip, which was given the “Google Frankel” model name (formerly Laguna Beach), only gathered 1323 and 4004 Geekbench scores in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

These numbers are significantly lower than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chips, which are now available in the market. To recall, the former’s recent Geekbench tests produced around 3000 and 9000 scores in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

According to the listing, the Tensor G5 will consist of a main core clocked at 3.40 GHz, five mid-cores clocked at 2.86 GHz, and two low cores clocked at 2.44 GHz. It also shows that the SoC includes an Imagination Technologies PowerVR D-Series DXT-48-1536 GPU.

Unfortunately, with such numbers gathered on the tests, earlier claims that the Tensor G5 would finally make the Pixel series performance-focused sound questionable. On a positive note, the numbers could improve in the future, especially since this is the chip’s first Geekbench test. Hopefully, this is just indeed a warmup for the Tensor G5 and that Google is just keeping something up its sleeves.

