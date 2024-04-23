Google’s second April update fixes Pixel network issues

After weeks of complaints from different users, Google has finally started rolling out the update that resolves connectivity issues in Pixel devices.

The problem started a few weeks ago, which seemingly started after the rollout of the March 2024 update from Google. In earlier reports, several Pixel users confirmed and shared their experience with the issue, which caused missed calls and late yet simultaneous receiving of messages. Google later confirmed the matter to various Pixel users:

We’re starting to push an update to Pixel 7 and newer phones. This includes network stability and performance improvements. This update will roll out globally to the regions and carriers impacted over the coming weeks.

In line with this, Google started implementing a second update for April, beginning with Verizon Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 devices last week. The changelog confirms that the update contains the fix, saying that it “provides performance improvements for LTE call/data and network issues.”

The AP1A.240405.002.B1 update comes with the April security patch. Pixel devices should be able to see it as an OTA update in their devices, but there’s also an option to manually sideload it.