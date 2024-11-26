Check out this cool gesture file-transfer feature from Huawei

To excite fans waiting for the unveiling of the Mate 70 series, Huawei revealed one capability the devices can do through its new HarmonyOS Next system.

We are just hours away from the unveiling of Huawei’s latest creations, which include the Huawei Mate 70 series and the foldable Huawei Mate X6. The devices will be armed with the company’s HarmonyOS Next, which will allow the brand to become more independent in terms of the software department. What’s special about this is the removal of Linux kernel and Android Open Source Project codebase, with Huawei planning to make the HarmonyOS NEXT entirely compatible with apps specifically created for the OS. That’s not the only highlight of the HarmonyOS Next, though, as it is also filled with lots of interesting features.

In its latest clip, Huawei revealed that users can also transfer files without touching the screen. To do so, they will only need to drag the file in the air from one device to another.

While this is exciting, we have to remind our readers that the clip is purely a marketing demonstration. We are still unsure of how efficient this transfer feature is in real life, but this should be one of the details that should excite Huawei fans.

Stay tuned for updates!

