HMD Aura 2 specs leak

The key details of the HMD Aura 2 have leaked online, revealing some improvements fans can expect from the phone.

The HMD Aura 2 will be the successor of the original Aura model of HMD. Despite retaining its image as a budget model, the leaker account @smashx_60 has revealed that the phone will feature some huge upgrades compared to its predecessor.

To recall, the OG HMD Aura comes with a Unisoc SC9863A1 chip, 4GB RAM, a 6.56″ IPS LCD with 900 x 1600px resolution, and a 5000mAh battery. The HMD Aura 2 is reportedly adopting some of these details, but the leak shows that some sections will also be enhanced.

According to the tipster, fans can expect the following specifications from the HMD Aura 2:

Unisoc T603

4GB RAM

64GB and 128GB storage options (with MicroSD card support)

6.56″ 90Hz IPS LCD

Rear Camera: 13MP AI + 0.8MP

Selfie Camera: 8MP

5000mAh battery

IP52 rating

Support for USB-C OTG, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 3.5mm jack

Cyan and Meteor Grey colors

The phone’s price remains unknown, but it will likely be in the same price range as its predecessor. Stay tuned for more updates!

