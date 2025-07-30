HMD Barça 3210 arrives in China with DeepSeek support

HMD has brought another model to China this week, the HMD Barça 3210. But there’s a twist: the model in the market supports DeepSeek.

The model was presented months ago and was initially released in April. Now, the Barça 3210 is finally in China to lure Barça fans. Like its global counterpart, the phone boasts design elements inspired by the Barcelona professional football club. In addition to the logo on its back, the phone also has a special theme.

That, nonetheless, is not the only thing special about it. According to HMD, this variant in China also has DeepSeek AI capability despite being a simpler model compared to others. However, it is important to note that the feature is limited to 100 days of free usage.

In addition to the said AI feature (and Alipay scan payment), the phone retains the same specs as its global counterpart. The phone is now available for pre-sale in China, where it costs CN¥469.

To recall, the brand also recently launched the HMD 101 4G with DeepSeek support in China. The phone costs CN¥149 (around $20).

Here are more details about the HMD Barça 3210: