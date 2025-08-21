Kid-friendly HMD Fuse arrives with parental control, SafeToNet HarmBlock AI

HMD has introduced the HMD Fused, which features the HarmBlock+, a feature that should protect kids from unwanted content.

In March, the brand presented the Fusion X1 with the Xplora subscription service, which offers parental control and safety features. This makes it a good option for parents who want to monitor their children’s devices. Now, HMD is back to offer the same capability to parents with the HarmBlock+.

The new feature provides users with protection against explicit content with the help of SafeToNet HarmBlock AI. With the tech, the device can prevent the camera from capturing sexual nude images and view such content in the system. The beauty of the feature is its system-wide coverage, meaning it can work on all apps and across the OS.

Moreover, parents have several options involving the content they want on the device, including apps and contacts. It also offers location history.

The phone is based on the HMD Fusion model, so expect it to support modular features. As such, the brand includes the Blue Casual Outfit and Blue Flashy Outfit case accessories in the package.

Here are more details about the HMD Fuse:

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

6GB RAM

128GB storage

6.56” 90Hz HD+ with 600nits peak brightness

108MP main camera + 2MP depth unit

50MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

33W charging

IP54 rating

Android 15

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

