HMD Fusion, Smart Outfits now official in India

After its earlier announcement, HMD has finally unveiled the HMD Fusion model alongside several Smart Outfits in India.

The brand announced the model in India this week and confirmed that three of its Smart Outfits would also be offered: Casual Outfit (basic case with no extra functionality), Flashy Outfit (with built-in ring light), and Gaming Outfit (gaming controller that transforms the device into a game console). These are basically interchangeable cases that come with specialized pins to activate the phone’s additional functions.

The HMD Fusion, on the other hand, comes with a decent set of specifications, including a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery. It is also pretty impressive in other departments, including its camera (thanks to its 108MP main rear camera and a 50MP selfie unit) and repairable body (self-repair support via iFixit kits).

The phone sells for ₹17,999 in the country, but it can be bought for ₹15,999 as part of the company’s introductory offer. It will hit stores on November 29 via Amazon India and HMD’s official website.