HMD Fusion now in Europe with €270 starting price

After its launch last week, the HMD Fusion smartphone has finally hit stores. The new smartphone is now being offered in Europe with a €270 starting price.

The HMD Fusion is one of the brand’s most interesting smartphone entries in the market today. It comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, up to 8GB RAM, a 5000mAh battery, a 108MP main camera, and a repairable body (self-repair support via iFixit kits).

Now, it is finally in stores in Europe. It is available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, which are priced at €269.99 and €299.99, respectively. As for its color, it only comes in black.

Here are more details about the HMD Fusion:

NFC support, 5G capability

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

6GB and 8GB RAM

128GB and 256GB storage options (microSD card support up to 1TB)

6.56″ HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD with 600 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 108MP main with EIS and AF + 2MP depth sensor

Selfie: 50MP

5000mAh battery

33W charging

Black color

Android 14

IP54 rating

Sadly, only the HMD Fusion is available for now. The main highlight of the phone, its Fusion Outfits, will be available in the last quarter of the year. The Outfits are basically cases that also enable various hardware and software functions on the phone through their specialized pins. The case selections include the Casual Outfit (basic case with no extra functionality and comes in the package), Flashy Outfit (with built-in ring light), Rugged Outfit (an IP68-rated case), Wireless Outfit (wireless charging support with magnets), and Gaming Outfit (gaming controller that transforms the device to games console).