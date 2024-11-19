HMD Icon Flip 1 4G reportedly offers 1.7″ external display, 1500mAh battery, more

HMD is allegedly preparing another flip feature phone, which will be called HMD Icon Flip 1 4G.

The leak shows the HMD Icon Flip 1 4G boasting a design that is identical to the Nokia 2660 Flip, which later became the inspiration for the HMD Barbie phone. Now, it seems HMD is planning to give the said Nokia flip phone another makeover, only under its branding and with a simpler look.

According to the leak, the phone will feature the following details:

4G LTE connection

Unisoc T127 SoC

48MB RAM

128MB storage

2.8″ main LCD

1.7″ external screen

2MP fixed focus camera

S30+ OS

Cloud apps support

1500mAh removable battery

Support for Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack, and more

Magenta, Bleen, and Glossy Black color options

The price tag of the phone remains unknown, but it should be as affordable as its other flip siblings.

Stay tuned for updates!

