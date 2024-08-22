HMD reportedly preparing new model with design almost similar to Skyline

A new leak showing an unnamed HMD smartphone has surfaced online. According to the images shared, the device will have a design that is almost similar to the recently launched HMD Skyline.

Despite HMD now working on various HMD-branded phones, the company continues to rely on the fame of the Nokia Lumia design. With this, the company has been releasing several Nokia-inspired smartphones in the past months, including the HMD Skyline with the Lumia design.

Now, a report says that the company is developing a new phone. While the handheld’s name is currently unknown, the images show that it will share many details with the HMD Skyline.

According to the renders, the back panel of the phone will have the iconic boxy appearance of the earlier Nokia phones. Just like the Skyline, the said HMD device will also have a vertical rectangular camera island, which will house the lenses and the flash unit. This is the part that somehow gives it its distinction. Unlike the Skyline with three lenses, the renders show that the unnamed phone will only get two camera units. Moreover, the leak revealed that the phone would be available in unique purple and dark green colors.

The specs of the phone are unknown, but more details about it should be revealed in the following days and weeks. Stay tuned!

