HMD is not releasing a Venom Fusion, but a new Smart Outfit with electromagnetic ferrofluid

Instead of a phone, HMD has revealed that it will instead offer a Venom-themed Fusion Outfit for its HMD Fusion smartphone.

The brand earlier teased a collaboration with the Venom: The Last Dance film, which is set to launch on October 25. The poster led to speculations that it will be a Venom-themed Fusion smartphone, but it won’t be the case after all.

According to the company’s latest announcement, there will be an additional Smart Outfit. The accessory enables various hardware and software functions on the phone. These are basically interchangeable cases that come with specialized pins to activate the phone’s additional functions. HMD announced the first sets of Outfits (Casual Outfit, Flashy Outfit, Rugged Outfit, Wireless Outfit, and Gaming Outfit) during the HMD Fusion debut, and it has just confirmed that there will be an additional one: the Venom Outfit.

Connecting the case to the HMD Fusion should enable the Venom theme and wallpaper on the phone. Moreover, the case itself contains electromagnetic liquid ferrofluid, which gives the accessory a moving Venom-like element, which provides “a mesmerizing effect where the inky liquid dances across the back of the phone.”

Sadly, the Venom Outfit has a caveat: it won’t be available until early next year. Thus, Venom fans will still have to wait months before getting their hands on the special Fusion Outfit.

