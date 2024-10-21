HMD Fusion Venom to arrive as ‘The Ultimate Symbiotic Phone’

HMD revealed that it would soon release a Venom version of its HMD Fusion model.

Venom: The Last Dance will launch on October 25, and ahead of its date, HMD confirmed its latest collaboration featuring the said film. In the poster, the brand described the HMD Fusion Venom as “The Ultimate Symbiotic Phone.”

The tagline complements HMD Fusion’s unique modular capability through Fusion Outfits. These are basically interchangeable cases that come with specialized pins to activate the phone’s additional functions. The cases include the Flashy Outfit (with built-in ring light), Rugged Outfit (an IP68-rated case), Casual Outfit (basic case with no extra functionality and comes in the package), Wireless Outfit (wireless charging support with magnets), and Gaming Outfit (gaming controller that transforms the device to games console). The outfits will be available in the last quarter of the year.

As for the HMD Fusion Venom, it could debut in the coming days or right after the film’s launch date. Aside from the Venom design, the new Venom phone could also feature the same set of specifications as its standard sibling, which offers: