Yes, HMD XR21 is just a rebranded Nokia XR21

There’s a new smartphone on the market: the HMD XR21. Unfortunately, it is nothing but a rebranded Nokia XR21 from last year.

The HMD XR21 was announced in markets like Europe, Australia, and New Zealand recently. Interestingly, aside from the same model name (except for the name of the brand), the phone also sports the same looks as the Nokia XR21. To recall, the Nokia counterpart of the HMD device was launched in May last year.

With this, fans can expect the same set of features and specifications from HMD XR21. It comes in a single Midnight Black color and 6GB/128GB configuration and sells for €600. Interestingly, the Nokia XR21 only costs €400, making the new HMD smartphone pricier than its twin.

Here are more details about the HMD XR21: