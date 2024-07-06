Honor 200, 200 Pro to debut on July 18 in India

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro will be announced on July 18 in India.

This follows the series’ earlier debut in China and Europe. Weeks later, the lineup’s Amazon page in India was launched, which led to the confirmation of its arrival date.

The company still needs to confirm the models’ price tags, but we expect the Indian versions of the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro to have the same specs as their global counterparts.

To recall, here are the details of the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro that launched in Europe in June:

Honor 200

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

6.7” FHD+ 120Hz OLED with 1200×2664 pixels resolution and peak brightness of 4,000 nits

50MP 1/1.56” IMX906 with f/1.95 aperture and OIS; 50MP IMX856 telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, and OIS; 12MP ultrawide with AF

50MP selfie

5,200mAh battery

100W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging

MagicOS 8.0

Honor 200 Pro