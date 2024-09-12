Honor 200 series in India gets new AI capabilities via September update

Honor 200 Pro users in India can now enjoy a set of new AI features through a new update the brand is rolling out. In addition to the new AI capabilities, the update also includes this month’s Android Security Patch. The vanilla model is also receiving some AI features through the new MR2 update.

It is important to note that the update is limited to users in India. The update for the Pro model brings the OS to Version 8.0.0.162 (C675E7R2P2) and requires a huge 1.27 storage space to install.

The Honor 200 Pro’s new update offers several AI features, such as the Al Eraser and Face-to-face translation. Nonetheless, it also comes with some optimizations for various sections, including the camera and battery. Ultimately, the update injects the September 2024 Android Security Patch. Here are the details of the changelog:

Changelog

Dear user, this recommended update brings new features, including Al Eraser and Face-to-face translation. Additionally, you can save app combinations in split-screen mode for quicker access. Magic Portal supports more third-party apps. User authentication is required when switching USB connection purposes. This release also optimises the layout of notification panel and the shooting effect, while reducing power consumption. Moreover, it enhances the system performance and stability, and incorporates a security patch.

Gallery

The new AI Eraser can help you intelligently remove the passers-by and other unwanted elements from images with a single tap. Try it out by going to: Gallery >Select a photo>Edit > AI Eraser.

Face-to-face translation

In a turn-taking situation, it can provide mutual translation between Chinese, English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Turkish, Malay, and Arabic. It also supports voice and text input, as well as translation broadcast. You can try it out by going to: Settings>Assistant >

Multi-Window

App combinations in split-screen mode can now be saved. In split-screen mode, you can tap the button in the middle of the divider to save the combination as an icon on the home screen. Later you can tap the icon to quickly open the app combination.

Magic Portal

Magic Portal now supports more third-party apps. Notification panel The layout of notification panel is optimised, making the interface more streamlined and visually appealing.

Camera

​​​​​Optimises the shooting effect in some scenarios.

​​​​​​Performance

Enhances the system performance and the smoothness of motion effect in some scenarios.

Battery life

The power consumption is reduced in some scenarios.

System

User authentication is required when switching USB connection purposes. A verification or security prompt appears when you select Transfer photos or Transfer files / Android Auto, instead of Charge only, ensuring safer data transfer. Improves the system stability to make your device run more stably.

Security

Android Security Patch (Sept 2024) has been incorporated for system security. For more information about HONOR Security updates, please visit our website https://www.honor.com/uk/support/bulletin/2024/9

Aside from the said update above, Honor has also started releasing the MR2 update for the entire Honor 200 series. With this, the vanilla Honor 200 devices in India will also get several new AI features, including the AI Eraser and Face-to-Face Translation. Like its Pro sibling, the standard model will also get the September 2024 Android Security Patch in this update.

Here are the details of the Honor 200 series MR2 update:

Security Update

Integrated with the September 2024 Google security patch

AI Eraser

Powered by advanced Google Cloud generative AI, this feature allows users to easily remove unwanted objects, text, and background elements from photos. It then fills in the gaps with realistic content, ensuring high photo quality.

How to use: Go to Gallery > Select a photo > Edit > AI Eraser.

Face-to-Face Translation

Provides real-time translation for multiple languages, supporting both voice and text input. The feature is ideal for travelers and language learners, enabling translation broadcasts for seamless communication.

How to use: Go to Settings > Assistant > Face-to-Face Translation

USB Data Security

Enhances security by requiring user authentication when switching USB modes from “Charge only” to data transfer modes.

Split-Screen App Combinations