Honor 200 Lite to launch on April 25 in France

The Honor 200 Lite will be making its debut on April 25 in France. The microsite of the model in the said market is now available, confirming the launch date alongside several details of the smartphone.

The news follows the appearance of the Honor 200 Lite on UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority database. No additional details were included in the certification of the device, but it hinted at the global release of the model.

According to the Honor 200 Lite microsite, the model will be available in Midnight Black, Cyan Lake, and Starry Blue color options. The page also reveals the designs of the handheld, showing us its flat back and display, a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera, and the rectangular rear camera island housing its lenses (including a 108MP camera) and the flash unit. Based on the images shown, the Honor 200 Lite will also be offered in textured design through the Starry Blue color option.

We will update this article for more details once Honor confirms more information about the upcoming phone.