Honor 200 Pro reportedly getting 1.5K display, 50MP main cam with OIS, 32MP telephoto

Ahead of its expected arrival, another set of leaks involving the Honor 200 Pro has surfaced online.

Honor 200 Pro will be making its debut alongside the standard Honor 200 model. The two will follow the launch of the Honor 200 Lite in France last month. According to earlier reports, the two phones will be powerful, with a leak claiming that the Honor 200 will have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 while the Honor 200 Pro will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

That section, nonetheless, is not the only one expected to impress fans. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station of Weibo, the model will also be impressive in terms of its display and camera departments.

In a post, the leaker shared that the Honor 200 Pro will have a 1.5K resolution for its screen, which will have a center punch hole for its selfie camera. The tipster also added that it will have a slightly curved screen, echoing earlier reports about the model having a micro-quad curve display, which means all four sides of the screen will be curved.

In the camera section, earlier leaks claimed that the 200 Pro would house a telephoto and support variable aperture and OIS. Now, DCS added more details about it, noting that it would be employing a 50MP main camera unit, which supports optical image stabilization. As for its telephoto, the account divulged that it would be a 32MP unit, which boasts 2.5x optical zoom and a 50x digital zoom.