Honor 200 series coming to India soon, Amazon page confirms

Honor fans in India will soon be able to get their own Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro.

This week, the company teased the arrival of the two models in the country by launching a dedicated page on Amazon India. In the place, the company seems to promise to resolve various Indian users’ issues with today’s smartphones (e.g., pre-installled apps and ads) by introducing the new phones.

The news follows the arrival of the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro in Paris, signaling the start of its global debut. The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are officially equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, respectively, and both have up to 12GB RAM and a 5,200mAh battery.

The company has yet to confirm and prices of the phones, but the launch of the phones in Paris could give fans an idea of how much they will cost in India. To recall, the Honor 200 Pro comes in a 12GB/512GB configuration and sells for £700/€799. The Honor 200, on the other hand, comes in two options: 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB, which are priced at £500/€599 and €649, respectively. As for the exact date, the page suggests that the phones could arrive on July 20 to 21 during Amazon Prime Day, but it could also be sooner.

As for their features, it is likely that the Indian variant of the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro would adopt the same details their global siblings have:

Honor 200

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

6.7” FHD+ 120Hz OLED with 1200×2664 pixels resolution and peak brightness of 4,000 nits

50MP 1/1.56” IMX906 with f/1.95 aperture and OIS; 50MP IMX856 telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, and OIS; 12MP ultrawide with AF

50MP selfie

5,200mAh battery

100W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging

MagicOS 8.0

Honor 200 Pro