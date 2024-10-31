Honor 200 series receives Circle to Search, Oct. security patch, more in new OTA in India

The Honor 200 series in India has started receiving new OTA updates, which introduce some new AI features and the October 2024 Android Security Patch.

The updates for the vanilla Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro model are now being rolled out in India. They contain the Circle to Search feature and some performance and security for the device system.

The standard Honor 200 receives the update version 8.0.0.174 (C675E10R2P2), while the Pro variant has the update version 8.0.0.174 (C675E7R2P2).

Here are the new features and changes in the said updates:

Status Bar. This update increases the text size and bolds the icons to make the information easier to recognise.

Circle to Search. The long-awaited “Circle to Search” feature is finally here! Touch and hold the navigation bar or the Home button to circle content on your screen for searching. Try it out by going to Settings >System and updates >System navigation > Gestures>Settings>Show navigation bar.

App Twin. Now supports more third-party applications.

System Apps. You can record system sounds during video or voice calls if needed. To enable this, go to Settings > Accessibility features > Screen recording > Record from system sound. You can also choose from three resolution levels (480P, 720P, 1080P) for video quality in screen recordings. To adjust this, go to Settings > Accessibility features > Screen recording > Video quality.

Power Consumption. Fixes the issue of abnormal power consumption in certain scenarios.

Performance. Enhances the system performance and smoothness of motion effect in some scenarios.

System. Improves the system stability to make your device run more stably.

Security. Android Security Patch (Oct 2024) has been incorporated for system security. For more information about HONOR Security updates, please visit our website https://www.honor.com /uk/support/bulletin/2024/10

Via