Honor 300 series is coming on December 2

It’s official: the Honor 300 series will launch on December 2 in China.

The vanilla Honor 300 was recently added to the company’s official website in China for pre-orders. Today, the brand confirmed the local launch date of the series.

The listing confirms that the Honor 300 is available in Black, Blue, Gray, Purple, and White colors. Its configurations include 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB. Pre-orders require a CN¥999 deposit.

According to earlier leaks, the vanilla model offers a Snapdragon 7 SoC, a straight display, a 50MP rear main camera, an optical fingerprint, and 100W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Honor 300 Pro model reportedly features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 1.5K quad-curved display. It was also revealed that there would be a 50MP triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit. The front, on the other hand, reportedly boasts a dual 50MP system. Other details expected in the model include 100W wireless charging support and a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint.

Via