Live unit leak reveals Honor 300’s unusual camera island design

For the first time, the Honor 300 made an appearance in the wild, where its unusual rear design was revealed.

Honor is already preparing the series, which is set to replace the Honor 200 lineup. While we are still clueless about the official details of the Honor 300 series, several leaks have already revealed several major details about it.

The latest involves the live unit of the Honor 300, which was spotted in the hands of Chinese actress Yu Shuxin. Based on the leaked images, the Honor 300 model has a flat design for its side frames and back panel. The phone also boasts a purple colorway and a rather odd-looking camera island design. Unlike other smartphones with even camera island shapes, the Honor 300 unit in the photo has an isosceles trapezoid-like module with rounded corners. Inside the island, a flash unit is included alongside two cutouts for the camera lenses.

According to an earlier leak by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Honor 300 Pro model features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 1.5K quad-curved display. The tipster also revealed that there would be a 50MP triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit. The front, on the other hand, reportedly boasts a dual 50MP system. Other details expected in the model include 100W wireless charging support and a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint.

