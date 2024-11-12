Honor 300 Pro specs leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 1.5K quad-curved display, 50MP main cam, more

While Honor tries to keep mum, new leaks about the Honor 300 series have surfaced. According to the most recent ones, the Pro model of the lineup will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 1.5K quad-curved display, a 50MP main camera, and more.

The new devices will replace the brand’s Honor 200 series, which is now available globally. According to recent posts from the reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the company seems to be already preparing the new series.

To this end, the tipster revealed some of the key details of the Honor 300 Pro model, which reportedly uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The model’s memory and storage remain unknown, but they could be around the same configurations the Honor 200 Pro is offering, including its 12GB/256GB and 16GB/1TB options in China.

The tipster also revealed that there would be a 50MP triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit. The front, on the other hand, reportedly boasts a dual 50MP system.

As per DCS, here are the other details fans can expect from the Honor 300 Pro:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

1.5K quad-curved screen

Triple 50MP rear camera system with 50MP periscope unit

Dual 50MP selfie camera system

100W wireless charging support

Single-point ultrasonic fingerprint

Via