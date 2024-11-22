Honor 300 listing confirms design, colors, configurations

Honor has put the vanilla Honor 300 on a listing on its official website.

The news follows an earlier leak revealing the design of the Honor 300. Now, Honor itself has affirmed the details through Honor 300’s listing on its website.

As shared in the past, the Honor 300 boasts an unusual camera island design. Unlike other smartphones with even camera island shapes, the Honor 300 unit in the photo has an isosceles trapezoid-like module with rounded corners. Inside the island, a flash unit is included alongside huge circular cutouts for the camera lenses. Overall, it will employ a flat design for its back panel, side frames, and display.

The listing confirms that the Honor 300 is available in Black, Blue, Gray, Purple, and White colors. Its configurations include 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB.

Honor will accept deposits for the model until December 2, meaning its launch will follow after this date.

According to earlier leaks, the vanilla model offers a Snapdragon 7 SoC, a straight display, a 50MP rear main camera, an optical fingerprint, and 100W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Honor 300 Pro model reportedly features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 1.5K quad-curved display. It was also revealed that there would be a 50MP triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit. The front, on the other hand, reportedly boasts a dual 50MP system. Other details expected in the model include 100W wireless charging support and a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint.

