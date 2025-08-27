Leaker: Honor 500 series coming by the end of the year

A reputable tipster claimed that the Honor 500 series will arrive as early as this year.

The Honor 400 series was launched in China in May. While most devices take one year to get their successors, Digital Chat Station shared that Honor is already preparing the Honor 500 lineup. Even more, DCS revealed that the phones could arrive by the end of the year.

The series is expected to include vanilla and Pro models. DCS didn’t share the specifics of the phone, but revealed that they would offer 6.5″ displays. Also, the account said that the brand will continue to focus on the camera department of the phones, suggesting they will still provide powerful lenses. According to him, the main camera will still be 200MP, but the lens will be different this time.

Just like the Honor 400 series, the Honor 500 and Honor 500 Pro are expected to debut in other markets globally after their Chinese launch. To recall, the Honor 400 series offers the following specifications:

Honor 400

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.55″ flat 2736×1264px 120Hz AMOLED

200MP main camera + 12MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery (5300mAh in some regions)

66W charging

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

IP66 rating

Desert Gold, Meteor Silver, Tidal Blue, and Midnight Black

Honor 400 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB

6.7″ curved 2800×1280px 120Hz AMOLED

200MP main camera with OIS + 50MP telephoto with OIS 12MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery (5300mAh in some regions)

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Lunar Grey, Tidal Blue, and Midnight Black

Aside from the Honor 500 series, DCS also talked about other devices coming to the market. The tipster affirmed the arrival of the Magic 8 and the Honor GT 2 lineups. According to DCS, the latter includes a model with an impressive chip, a 6.83″ ± display, and a large battery. He also reiterated that the Honor Magic 8 Mini would use a Dimensity 9500 SoC and that the Pro model would sport an equal-depth quad-curved screen.

