Honor GT 2 to get 24GB/1TB config, 8800mAh battery

Honor is allegedly bumping up the battery and configuration of its anticipated Honor GT 2 model.

Honor will soon update its GT series, which earlier gave us the OG Honor GT and the Honor GT Pro. According to reports, the vanilla model will be more impressive this time due to the enormous battery it is getting and high memory/storage configuration.

According to the latest leak, the phone is said to offer an 8800mAh battery with 100W charging support and a high 24GB/1TB configuration. To recall, the first GT phone only had a 5300mAh battery with the same charging support and a maximum configuration of 16GB/1TB. Its Pro sibling, on the other hand, debuted with a 7200mAh battery, 90W charging, and a 16GB/1TB maximum configuration.

The improvement in the phone’s battery department, nonetheless, is not a surprise, given Honor’s recent efforts to create more powerful battery technologies. As per reports, the brand is actually working on its Honor Power 2 model, which will get a huge 10000mAh battery, up from the OG Power’s 8000mAh cell.

Aside from a huge battery and impressive configuration, the Honor GT 2 is reportedly featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5/Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.7″ flat 1.5K LTPS OLED with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a metal middle frame. The phone is expected to arrive in the last quarter of the year alongside the GT 2 Pro.

