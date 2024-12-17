Honor GT goes official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, max 16GB RAM, 3D vapor cooling system

Honor has finally unveiled its Honor GT, which is designed with gamers in mind.

The Honor GT is now officially available in China and will be available in stores on December 24. The phone sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is still impressive in its own right despite the Snapdragon 8 Elite already dominating the market. The chip allows the phone to still serve its purpose as an ideal gaming phone, which also offers a maximum 16GB/1TB configuration.

Aside from those things, the Honor GT comes with a decent 5300mAh battery and sports a 3D natural circulation cooling system. The latter makes it possible for the phone to withstand hour-long gaming sessions and retain its performance in the best ways possible.

The phone is available in Ice Crystal White, Phantom Black, and Aurora Green colors. Configurations include 12GB/256GB (CN¥2199), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2599), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2899), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3299).

Here are more details about the Honor GT phone: