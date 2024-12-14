Honor GT specs leak: SD 8 Gen 3, 6.7″ 1.5K display, 16GB max RAM, more

Ahead of its official launch this Monday, specifications of the Honor GT have leaked online.

Honor announced that the Honor GT model would launch on December 16 in China. The brand also revealed the design of the phone, which features a flat design and a vertical rectangular camera island in the upper left of the back panel. Aside from those, Honor remains mum about the specifications of the phone.

Nonetheless, tipster Digital Chat Station recently leaked the necessary details of the phone. According to the account, the phone will be available in white and black color options. Configurations reportedly include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. Additionally, Honor GT reportedly offers the following:

196g

161×74.2×7.7mm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

6.7″ flat 1.5K (2664x1200px) display with 3840Hz PWM dimming

16MP selfie camera

50MP IMX906 (f/1.9, OIS) main camera + 12MP secondary camera

“Large battery”

100W charging support

Plastic middle frame, X-axis motor, and short-focus fingerprint scanner

