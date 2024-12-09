Honor GT to launch on Dec. 16 with SD 8 Gen 3, up to 16GB/1TB config, 50MP cam, 100W charging

Honor confirmed the arrival of its new Honor GT model on December 16 in China. While the brand remains stingy about the specifications, a new leak has revealed most of the key details of the model.

The company shared the news and revealed the phone’s actual design. The material shows that the phone boasts a two-tone white design for its flat back panel, which is complemented by flat side frames. At the top left corner is a huge vertical rectangular camera island with GT branding and two punch-hole cutouts for the lenses.

Aside from the design, Honor remains mum about the phone’s other details. Nonetheless, tipster Digital Chat Station revealed other essential information about the Honor GT in a recent post.

According to the tipster, the Honor GT phone will also be available in a two-tone black color option. Images shared by the account show that the phone also boasts a flat display with a centered punch hole for the selfie camera. DCS revealed that the screen is a 1.5K LTPS display and that its middle frame is made of metal. The account also confirmed that the phone has a dual camera system in the back, including a 50MP main camera with OIS.

Inside, there is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The tipster revealed there is a “large battery” without giving the specifics, noting that it is accompanied by 100W charging support. As per DCS, the phone will be offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations.

More details about the Honor GT are expected to be confirmed in the following days. Stay tuned!​​​

