Confirmed: Honor Magic 6 Pro is coming in India on August 2

Santiago Jr Bongco
Jul. 31, 2024, 9:51

After a long wait, Honor fans in India can finally purchase a Magic 6 Pro on August 2.

The brand recently confirmed the model’s arrival in India. According to an Amazon microsite, the Magic 6 Pro will be offered in Epi Green and Black color options.

The Indian and global versions of smartphones coming out of China usually come with a different set of specifications compared to their Chinese counterparts. Nonetheless, it seems the Indian version of the Honor Magic 6 Pro will adopt most of the details already available in its DXOMARK winner Chinese sibling. As per the model’s Amazon India microsite, it will offer:

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
  • Honor C1+ RF Enhanced Chip
  • 6.80″ 120Hz LTPO display with 5000 nits HDR peak brightness, Dolby Vision, 453PPI pixel density, and Always-On Display support
  • 50MP wide + 180MP periscope telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom + 50MP ultrawide
  • 50MP selfie camera + 3D depth sensing unit
  • 5600mAh battery + HONOR E1 Power Enhanced Chip
  • 80W wired and 66W wireless charging
  • MagicOS 8.0
  • IP68 rating
  • Epi Green and Black colors

Related Articles