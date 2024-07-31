Confirmed: Honor Magic 6 Pro is coming in India on August 2

After a long wait, Honor fans in India can finally purchase a Magic 6 Pro on August 2.
The brand recently confirmed the model’s arrival in India. According to an Amazon microsite, the Magic 6 Pro will be offered in Epi Green and Black color options.
The Indian and global versions of smartphones coming out of China usually come with a different set of specifications compared to their Chinese counterparts. Nonetheless, it seems the Indian version of the Honor Magic 6 Pro will adopt most of the details already available in its DXOMARK winner Chinese sibling. As per the model’s Amazon India microsite, it will offer:
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
- Honor C1+ RF Enhanced Chip
- 6.80″ 120Hz LTPO display with 5000 nits HDR peak brightness, Dolby Vision, 453PPI pixel density, and Always-On Display support
- 50MP wide + 180MP periscope telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom + 50MP ultrawide
- 50MP selfie camera + 3D depth sensing unit
- 5600mAh battery + HONOR E1 Power Enhanced Chip
- 80W wired and 66W wireless charging
- MagicOS 8.0
- IP68 rating
- Epi Green and Black colors