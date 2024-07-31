Confirmed: Honor Magic 6 Pro is coming in India on August 2

After a long wait, Honor fans in India can finally purchase a Magic 6 Pro on August 2.

The brand recently confirmed the model’s arrival in India. According to an Amazon microsite, the Magic 6 Pro will be offered in Epi Green and Black color options.

The Indian and global versions of smartphones coming out of China usually come with a different set of specifications compared to their Chinese counterparts. Nonetheless, it seems the Indian version of the Honor Magic 6 Pro will adopt most of the details already available in its DXOMARK winner Chinese sibling. As per the model’s Amazon India microsite, it will offer: