Honor introduces Magic 7 Lite in Europe as rebadged X9c

The Honor Magic 7 Lite is now in Europe, but it is not entirely a new phone at all.

That’s because the Honor Magic 7 Lite is a rebranded Honor X9c for the European market. However, it is important to note that it only has an IP64 rating. To recall, the X9c debuted with an IP65M rating, 2m drop resistance, and a three-layer water resistance structure.

Aside from the design, the Magic 7 Lite has the same specs as the X9c. It is available in Titanium Purple and Titanium Black, and its configuration is 8GB/512GB, priced at £399. According to the company, the units will be released on January 15.

Here are more details about the new member of the Magic 7 series: