Honor Magic 8 series allegedly arriving mid-October

The Honor Magic 8 series could arrive a bit earlier than its predecessor.

Honor is already preparing the next Magic lineup. Several leaks and rumors have already revealed some of the details of the series, including its models. As per tipsters, there will be four models: the Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Mini, and Honor Magic 8 Ultra.

While the Mini and Ultra variants are expected in 2026, the vanilla and Pro models are rumored to come in the last quarter of the year. Now, we know when the first models of the Magic 8 series could arrive.

According to a Chinese tipter, the first two models of the series will be available in mid-October. This could mean the upcoming Honor models would arrive days/weeks earlier than the Magic 7 lineup, which debuted in late October last year.

As per earlier leaks, the standard and Pro models have 90W charging support and are believed to come in black, white, cyan, and titanium colorways. The vanilla model will arrive with a 6.59″ OLED. It is said to be a flat 1.5K screen with LIPO technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, and less than 1mm bezels. The Pro model, meanwhile, allegedly has a 6.7″ display with 3D face recognition and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner support, a triple camera setup (50MP OmniVision OV50Q main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP periscope telephoto), a battery with a capacity of around 7000mAh, wireless charging, a Lateral OverFlow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology, a smooth frame transition, and a better focus speed and dynamic range.

