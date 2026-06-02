Honor Magic 9 series is also coming with a 100MP square selfie

In addition to the Oppo Find X10, the Honor Magic 9 series is also reportedly debuting with a new 100MP square selfie system.

The feature was first divulged in the Oppo Find X10 lineup. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the next Honor flagship series will adopt it as well.

As per DCS, the brand will use a 100MP OVA0B 1/1.8″ sensor, and will be customized to a 1:1 square aspect ratio. As noted previously, the new selfie format will deliver better selfie shots, whether in portrait or landscape orientation.

According to the leaker, the Honor Magic 9 will also feature a 200MP primary lens. As per the tip, some lenses are being evaluated: 1/1.28″ OV52A/OV52B and 1/1.12″ OVB0D.

There will be a 64MP periscope telephoto camera, which will employ a 1/2″ OmniVision OV64D sensor.

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