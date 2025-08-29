Honor Magic V5 hits the shelves in European markets

Consumers in the European markets could now purchase their own Honor Magic V5 model.

The Honor phone was introduced in July. It was then presented in several Asian markets and is now rolling out in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

The foldable is now being offered in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown colorways. In the UK, its price tag starts at £1,699.99, while the rest of Europe can expect a €1,999 base price.

Here are more details about the Honor Magic V5: