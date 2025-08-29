Honor Magic V5 hits the shelves in European markets

Consumers in the European markets could now purchase their own Honor Magic V5 model.
The Honor phone was introduced in July. It was then presented in several Asian markets and is now rolling out in Europe, including the United Kingdom.
The foldable is now being offered in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown colorways. In the UK, its price tag starts at £1,699.99, while the rest of Europe can expect a €1,999 base price.
Here are more details about the Honor Magic V5:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 7.95″ foldable main 2352x2172px 120Hz LTPO OLED
- 6.43” external 2376x1060px 120Hz LTPO OLED
- 50MP main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 64MP periscope telephoto
- 20MP internal and external selfie cameras
- 6100mAh battery
- 66W wired and 50W wireless charging
- MagicOS 9.0.1
- IP58 and IP59 ratings
- Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown