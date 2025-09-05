Honor Magic V5 more successful than predecessor in Europe

Honor reports that its Magic V5 model has attained more impressive sales than its earlier sibling.
The new Honor model introduced a handful of changes, including improvements in performance, display, battery life, cameras, and durability. The efforts seem to have had a huge effect on impressing fans in European markets, as Honor claimed that the new foldable has gained 75% higher first-week sales than the Magic V3.
To recall, compared to the older foldable, the new Magic V5 features a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, brighter LTPO AMOLED displays, a bigger 5820mAh battery, more impressive ultrawide and periscope telephoto units, and a more durable build.
The foldable is now being offered in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown colorways. In the UK, its price tag starts at £1,699.99, while the rest of Europe can expect a €1,999 base price.
Here are more details about the Honor Magic V5:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 7.95″ foldable main 2352x2172px 120Hz LTPO OLED
- 6.43” external 2376x1060px 120Hz LTPO OLED
- 50MP main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 64MP periscope telephoto
- 20MP internal and external selfie cameras
- 6100mAh battery
- 66W wired and 50W wireless charging
- MagicOS 9.0.1
- IP58 and IP59 ratings
- Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown