Honor Magic V5 more successful than predecessor in Europe

Honor reports that its Magic V5 model has attained more impressive sales than its earlier sibling.

The new Honor model introduced a handful of changes, including improvements in performance, display, battery life, cameras, and durability. The efforts seem to have had a huge effect on impressing fans in European markets, as Honor claimed that the new foldable has gained 75% higher first-week sales than the Magic V3.

To recall, compared to the older foldable, the new Magic V5 features a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, brighter LTPO AMOLED displays, a bigger 5820mAh battery, more impressive ultrawide and periscope telephoto units, and a more durable build.

The foldable is now being offered in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown colorways. In the UK, its price tag starts at £1,699.99, while the rest of Europe can expect a €1,999 base price.

Here are more details about the Honor Magic V5: