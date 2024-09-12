Honor reportedly unveiling market’s second trifold smartphone

After Huawei stole the limelight with the debut of its Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, a reputable leaker claims that Honor will be the next brand to announce the second trifold smartphone in the market.

Huawei launched the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design this week. Needless to say, the arrival of the phone has been generating buzz in the tech world, with Huawei fans and tech enthusiasts celebrating the first trifold phone. However, the Mate XT could soon share the spotlight with another trifold.

According to Digital Chat Station, Honor is slated to be the next company to unveil the next trifold smartphone in the market. The tipster didn’t share other details about the matter but noted that it makes sense for the brand since it is next to Huawei in terms of regular foldable sales.

The news follows Honor CEO Zhao Ming’s confirmation of the company’s plan for a trifold device.

“In terms of patent layout, Honor has already laid out a variety of technologies such as tri-fold, scroll, etc,” the executive shared in an interview.

If true, it means the first trifold competition will be between Huawei and Honor, but recent rumors say that Xiaomi is also set to join the melee soon. According to a leak, Xiaomi is already developing the same device, which is now reportedly approaching its final stages. The Xiaomi foldable will join the Mix series and will reportedly be unveiled in February 20525 at the Mobile World Congress.

