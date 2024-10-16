Helio G36-armed Honor X5b, X5b+ LTE models launch in Middle East

Without making any official announcements, Honor has put the Honor X5b and Honor X5b+ on the market.

The two phones share many similarities, but buyers can still expect the Plus model to offer a handful of improved sections compared to its vanilla sibling.

Both phones are limited to an LTE connection and powered by the Helio G36 chip. They also run on the Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 system and house a 5200mAh battery.

The similarities extend to their 6.56″ LCD with a 720p resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a waterdrop notch with a 5MP selfie camera. On a positive note, the Plus model comes with a better 50MP main camera on the back, while the vanilla model only offers a 13MP main unit. Nonetheless, both main cameras are aided by a 0.8MP depth sensor.

Buyers have the choice of blue and black colors for both models. While both have 4GB RAM, the Honor X5b is limited to 64GB storage ($80). The Honor X5b+, on the other hand, comes with a higher 128GB storage for $106.