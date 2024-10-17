Honor X60 series launches in China with $170 starting price, satellite communication Pro version

The Honor X60 and Honor X60 Pro have finally arrived in China. Both phones are now available on Honor’s official online store in China, offering fans a starting price of $170. One of the main highlights of the lineup is the addition of an X60 Pro version with a two-way satellite feature.

Both phones appear to be similar in general. However, a closer look will reveal their differences. The Pro version has a curved display with a pill-shaped selfie cutout in the upper center section. The vanilla model, on the other hand, has a flat display and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The design of their camera islands and camera lens arrangement also differ.

Inside, the Honor X60 and Honor X60 Pro offer two different sets of specifications. While the standard model has a Dimensity 7025-Ultra chip and a 5800mAh battery, the Honor X60 Pro is a couple of steps ahead with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and an impressively extra-large 6600mAh battery. Moreover, the Pro version has a dedicated two-way satellite version, which, needless to say, costs a bit more than the other variants.

Here are more details about the new Honor X60 and Honor X60 Pro models:

Honor X60

Dimensity 7025-Ultra

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations

6.8” 120Hz TFT LCD with 2412×1080px resolution

Rear Camera: 108MP main (f/1.75) with EIS + 2MP depth

Selfie Camera: 8MP (f/2.0)

5800mAh battery

35W Super Fast Charge

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0

Moon Shadow White, Sea Lake Blue, and Elegant Black colors

Honor X60 Pro

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations

6.78” 120Hz AMOLED with 2700×1224px resolution

Rear Camera: 108MP main (f/1.75) with EIS + 2MP depth

Selfie Camera: 8MP (f/2.0)

6600mAh battery

66W Super Fast Charge

Under-screen fingerprint scanner

Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0

Sky Blue, Basalt Gray, Burning Orange, and Elegant Black colors

