Honor X7c 5G launching on August 18

Honor confirmed that the Honor X7c 5G would be unveiled on August 18 in India.
The Honor smartphone will be the brand’s 5G version for the Honor X7c, which it launched in Azerbaijan in October last year.
The company has already revealed its design on its Amazon India page. The microsite shows that the phone has the same look as its 4G counterpart. Yet, it comes with a better set of specs, including:
- Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- 8GB RAM (+8GB virtual RAM)
- 256GB storage
- 6.8″ FHD+
- 50MP main camera
- 5200mAh battery
- 35W charging
- Magic 8.0
- IP64 rating
- Dual stereo speakers with 300% high volume mode
- Forest Green and Moonlight White