How to Bypass FRP on Redmi/Xiaomi Devices [Full Guide]

Are you locked out of your Redmi or Xiaomi device after factory resetting it due to the FRP lock? This usually happens when you factory reset your Android device without removing the Google account associated with it and forget its password.

The FRP lock is a security feature by Google that prevents unauthorized access to your device in case of theft. Entering the incorrect Google account password triggers the FRP lock, and you will be locked out of your device.

In this guide, we have put together 3 simple and easy ways to bypass Google account verification after reset on Redmi, Xiaomi, and Poco to help unlock your device.

What is FRP in Redmi/Xiaomi/Poco Devices?

FRP stands for Factory Reset Protection. It is a security feature built into Android devices, including Redmi, Xiaomi, and Poco phones, to prevent unauthorized access after a factory reset.

So, if someone steals your device and factory resets it to gain access, they will be faced with the FRP lock and won’t be able to get in until they enter the Google account password linked with it.

How to Bypass Redmi/Xiaomi/Poco FRP Lock with FRP Unlock Tool

The first and highly recommended method for Xiaomi, Redmi FRP bypass is using a third-party FRP unlock tool, like DroidKit. DroidKit is a versatile tool that can help with all sorts of issues you might encounter on your Android device, including bypassing the FRP lock. It has a bunch of useful functions to help you out and make your device run even better!

Features of DroidKit

FRP Lock Bypass: DroidKit effortlessly removes the FRP lock on a wide range of Android devices, including Redmi, Xiaomi, POCO, OPPO, Samsung, VIVO, Motorola, Lenovo, Realme, SONY, and OnePlus phones and tablets.

Google Account Removal: With this tool, you can easily delete a previously synced Google account without requiring a password, allowing you to log in with a new account and access all Google services.

Rapid FRP Removal: DroidKit bypasses Google account verification after a reset in just a few minutes without the need for technical assistance.

Wide Compatibility: It supports Android OS versions 6 to 14 and works on both Windows and Mac computers.

Data Security: This tool protects user data with SSL-256 encryption during the FRP bypass process, preventing data loss.

Versatile Toolset: Beyond FRP removal, DroidKit offers additional features such as removing Android screen locks, recovering lost data, transferring and managing device data, and fixing system issues.

Here are the easy steps to bypass the FRP lock on your Redmi, Xiaomi device:

Step 1. Download and launch DroidKit on your PC, and select the “FRP Bypass” option from the interface.

Step 2. Connect your Xiaomi, Redmi device to your PC using a USB cable and click “Start” to initiate the bypass process.

Step 3. A new window will open, from where you can choose the brand of your device. In this case, we will choose Redmi.

Step 4. DroidKit will prepare a configuration file for your device; Once the configuration file is prepared, click “Start to Bypass” to start the Redmi FRP bypass process.

Step 5. Select your Android system version from the given options. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the corresponding settings, after which you can click “Reset” to continue.

Step 6. This will initiate the bypass process, during which you should ensure that your device and PC remain connected.

Step 7. Once your FRP bypass is complete, click on “Complete.” You can now access your device without the FRP lock and set it up with a new Google account.

FRP Bypass Complete

Redmi 9A Google FRP Bypass MIUI 12 Without PC

If you don’t want to use a third-party app for Redmi FRP bypass, you can also bypass it without using a PC directly from your phone. However, this method is a bit complicated and lengthy.

Here’s how to go about it:

Step 1. Once you have factory reset your device, switch it on and connect it to the Wi-Fi.

Step 2. When you reach the Google Account Verification screen, open your keyboard, tap on “Options” and then “More.”

Step 3. From the “More” option, select “Type Email or Phone > Privacy Policy.”

Step 4. When the Privacy Policy opens, scroll to point no. 13 and click on the email address.

Step 5. Now tap on “Messages > New Message” and share YouTube’s link.

Step 6. Open YouTube, go to “Settings > YouTube Terms of Service,” and follow the prompts to open Chrome.

Step 7. Enter the URL https://tiny.cc/frptools in Chrome to download the FRP Bypass APK.

Step 8. Launch FRP Bypass APK, open the Google search engine, and say “Share Me” using the microphone option.

Step 9. Open Share Me, click “Recieve,” and generate a QR Code.

Step 10. On another Android device, download Share Me and Activity Launcher from the Play Store.

Step 11. Launch Share Me, click on “Send > Android,” and connect both devices using the QR code on the first device.

Step 12. On the first device, install and launch Activity Launcher, click on “Android Setup > Copy Google Account.”

Step 13. On the second device, launch Google and say “Open Setup My Device” using the microphone to connect it to the first device.

Step 14. Once both devices are connected, open the first phone and follow the prompts to set it up.

Step 15. When the Google account section arrives, enter a new Google account and password and successfully bypass the FRP lock.

Remove Redmi/Xiaomi Google Account with ADB

Another effective way to bypass Xiaomi, Redmi FRP is via ADB. With ADB tools, your PC connects with your Redmi device, and using some commands, it removes the FRP lock.

Here are the steps for it:

Step 1. Download the ADB Setup and extract the files to your PC.

Step 2. Now, run the setup file and accept the prompt to install the ADB drivers.

Step 3. Connect your Redmi device to your PC and open the Command Prompt.

Step 4. Enter the following commands one by one in the Command Prompt to disable the FRP lock from your device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. How to Disable FRP Lock on Xiaomi/Redmi/POCO?

You can disable the FRP lock on Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices using DroidKit or the ADB commands on your PC.

Q. What’s the best Xiaomi/Redmi FRP Unlock tool?

If you ask us, we hands-down recommend using DroidKit to bypass the FRP lock on Xiaomi and Redmi devices.

Conclusion

It is pretty common to get locked out of your Xiaomi or Redmi device due to a forgotten Google account password, which triggers the FRP lock. However, there are many ways in which you can get past it.

In this guide, we have discussed 3 ways for Xiaomi and Redmi FRP bypass. While all 3 methods are tried and tested, we recommend going for iMobie DroidKit to bypass the FRP lock, as it is safe and reliable and does not erase your device.

So, the next time you’re locked out of your Mi device due to FRP, you know where to find the solutions.