How to get rid of Internet Tile and bring back Wi-Fi and Mobile Data Tiles?

If you recently updated your Pixel (or any phonne that uses pure Android/AOSP) to Android 12, you might notice that Internet Tile and WiFi and Mobile Data tiles are now merged in that tile. Which takes 2 steps to turn turn them on or off, and so it is a little inconvinient.





But as of now, there’s 2 ways to seperate Internet tile from each other like in older Android versions such as 11, and it’s not hard to do so. There’s two ways to do it, one requires root and magisk, while other one just needs one app to edit some values to work within. Follow the guide below to get rid of Internet Tile and seperate that tiles easily.

Remove Internet Tile Using SetEdit(Non-Root)

For this, SetEdit app needed, but along with some system-level permissions. This guide also shows how to grant the system level permissions for SetEdit.

Download SetEdit

Download LADB

Enable Developer Options & USB debugging before doing any of these.

Turn on the “Wireless Debugging” feature. To turn on wireless debugging please note that you must be connected to a Wi-Fi network.

After enabling it, enter the LADB application and keep it open in background.

Now, let’s go to the “Wireless Debugging” menu and click on the “Pair device with pairing code” option.

We will write the numbers under the IP address and Port section in the Port section in the LADB application. An example of those numbers If I have to write It is 192.168.1.34:41313.The first part of these numbers is “Our IP Address”, The ones after the 2 dots are our “Port” code.

We will write the numbers under the wifi pairing code in the pairing code section of the LADB application. After this you will get a notification saying “Wireless Debugging Connected”.

Now go back to the LADB application write “ pm grant by4a.setedit22 android.permission.WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS “(without the quotes), and hit enter. This will grant the system-level permissions to SetEdit app, which is what we want. Now we can continue to the guide.

Choose “Secure Table” from the top-right menu.

Scroll down until you find “sysui_qs_tiles” value.

When you find it, tap on it, and choose “Edit Value”.

Change the “internet” value to “cell,wifi”. Then tap “Save Changes”

Open the Quick Settings menu.

And as you can see, they are seperated!

Remove Internet Tile With Magisk Module(Root)

This method uses a Magisk module that automatically changes the needed values every boot and seperating the tiles without you needing to do anything additional except just flashing the module. Follow the guide below to do it.

Download the required module.

Once you have downloaded it, open Magisk app.

Enter the modules section that is located on bottom-right corner.

Tap “Install from storage” button.

Choose the module you have just downloaded in downloads folder.

Once it flashes, reboot the device.

And that’s it!

As you can see in the picture shown above, the Internet tile is now seperated from each other just like in older Android versions.

This is only tested in Android 12 and 12L only. So it might be not working in higher versions, such as Android 13 Developer Preview and so on. We will let you know if it still works in higher versions or not once we test it. Stay tuned.