How to use fingerprint and face recognition in MIUI

MIUI offers biometric security methods such as fingerprint and facial recognition as well as traditional security methods to ensure the safety of users. These security features make it faster, more convenient and easier to use while protecting users devices.

Use of Fingerprint

Fingerprint recognition is fast and secure. Users can press or tap their finger on the sensor to open or unlock their device. However, before you can use Fingerprint, you must have one of the biometric methods on your MIUI device. A traditional method such as a password, PIN or pattern must be active. First of all, you need to follow these steps to use Fingerprint on MIUI devices:

Tap the “Settings” app from your home screen.

Then tap the “Fingerprints,face data and screen lock” option from the “Settings” app

Finally, tap “Fingerprint unlock” and then tap “Add fingerprint” and you are ready to add your fingerprint.

Today, this sensor is often found under the screen or integrated into the power button. It also allows multiple fingerprints to be registered on the sensor so that people sharing the device can access it with their fingerprints. In addition, MIUI offers fingerprint animations to make it enjoyable to use. These animations are quite varied.

Use of Face Recognition

MIUI offers this security feature on devices with face recognition technology. Users can lock their devices with face recognition. Face recognition uses the device’s front camera to recognize the user’s face and unlock the device, which is fast and convenient because the device is unlocked only when the user’s face is recognized. First of all, to use Face Recognition on MIUI devices, you need to follow these steps:

Tap the “Settings” app from your home screen.

Then tap the “Fingerprints,face data and screen lock” option from the “Settings” app

Finally, tap “Face unlock” and then tap “Add face data” and you are ready to add your face.

In low-light environments, face recognition can be achieved by increasing the screen brightness. Before using Face Recognition, you must have one of the biometric methods on your MIUI device. A traditional method such as a password, PIN, or pattern must be active.

Conclusion

As a result, MIUI’s use of fingerprint and facial recognition allows users to keep their devices secure while offering ease of use. In addition, biometric security features make our smartphones more secure. MIUI offers a more effective use of fingerprint animations that make fingerprint use more fun, or fingerprint reading options that make it easier to use, thanks to the variations that MIUI offers to its users. With the ease of face recognition, it is very easy to unlock our smartphones at a glance.