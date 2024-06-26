Huawei sees 42.4% YoY growth in Chinese smartphone sales during May-June period

Huawei continues to move forward in the smartphone market. Recently, the company had another success, with a research report revealing that it gained a 42.4% YoY increase in its smartphone sales in China between May and June.

That’s according to a report shared by Counterpoint Research (via Reuters), noting that it happened from May 20 to June 16, which includes China’s 618 shopping festival.

This figure is much higher than that of its market competitors, including Xiaomi and Apple, which only received 12.6% and 2.7% YoY sales, respectively.

The news follows Huawei’s recent achievements amid the challenges it is facing due to its clash with the US government, which has led to product business bans. Despite this, the Chinese giant managed to overcome these obstacles, as proven by the success of its Mate 60 and Pura 70 series.

Most recently, the company dominated China’s Q1 2024 smartphone market with a 17% share and followed Apple and Samsung in the Q1 2024 global premium phone market ranking. During the same quarter, it also overtook Samsung as the top player in the foldable smartphone market. According to a Display Supply Chain Consultants report, Samsung will make a comeback in the second quarter, but Huawei will continue to lead on a sell-in basis.