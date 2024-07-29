Huawei announces Nova Flip’s August 6 debut

Huawei has finally confirmed the existence and arrival of the first foldable model in the Nova series: the Nova Flip. According to the Chinese smartphone giant, the new foldable will arrive on August 6.

The company teased the details through a short marketing clip posted on Weibo, which officially revealed the design of the phone. According to the video, the Nova Flip will boast flat side frames while its back panel will have slightly curved edges. The main display will also be flat and will have a centered punch-hole cutout in the upper section for the selfie camera. In the back, the phone will have a rectangular camera island that will house the lenses, a flash unit, and a square external display with curved corners. Its middle frame, meanwhile, is revealed to be made of metal.

No other details have been shared on the clip, but it teases the phone’s launch date in Huawei’s local market. Moreover, earlier reports suggested that the Nova Flip’s price tag would be somewhere between the price of the past Nova devices and the Pocket foldable. Specifically, it is believed that it would be more expensive than its older Nova siblings but cheaper than the Huawei Pocket.

According to an earlier report, the Nova Flip would be the first model Huawei would announce in the Nova series. The company reportedly pushed back the launch date of the actual Nova 13 series to give way to the Nova Flip announcement. With this, instead of being unveiled with other Nova models, the Nova Flip will debut alongside the Huawei MateBook GT 14, MatePad Pro 12.2, MatePad Air 2024, and Printer X1 Max.

Here are the images of the Nova Flip shared in the clip: