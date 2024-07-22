Huawei reportedly postpones Nova 13 series to announce foldable Nova in August

We might soon welcome the first Huawei Nova foldable smartphone. According to a leak, the smartphone will be announced in August. However, the Chinese giant reportedly postponed the announcement date of the Nova 13 series.

The news follows the discovery of a foldable Huawei with a PSD-AL00 model number. According to earlier reports, it will be a mid-range clamshell model joining the Nova series of Huawei. It is believed to be coming in August, although Huawei has yet to confirm its existence.

Now, despite the brand’s lack of an official announcement, the reputable leaker account Digital Chat Station has claimed that the phone is indeed coming in August, although noting that the timeframe remains tentative. The post also affirms earlier reports that the clamshell will be under the Nova series.

As per DCS, the foldable Nova will be the first model in the Nova 13 series. However, the tipster underscored that Huawei postponed the debut of the entire lineup.

No other details about the Nova flip phone are available now, but it is believed that it could be cheaper than the Huawei Pocket 2. Despite this, as a foldable model, it could be given a much higher price tag than the other models in the Nova series.

As for the design, the company could adopt some of the leaked patented designs for its future flip phones. According to the illustrations, the company received approvals for several rear camera system arrangements.