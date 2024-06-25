Sources confirm Huawei Nova foldable existence, say debut is happening in early August – Report

A new report has shared that Huawei is indeed working on a foldable Nova phone. According to people familiar with the matter, the phone is already in the works and could be launched in early August.

The news follows the revelation of the phone bearing the “PSD-AL00” model number internally. According to a leaker, it will be a mid-range model that will be joining the Nova series of Huawei. Moreover, the tipster noted that instead of a book-style folding phone, it will be a clamshell model.

In a recent report from Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, the details about the phone’s arrival have been reiterated. The report noted that sources confirmed the handheld’s existence and that the foldable is indeed debuting in August.

Huawei still hasn’t confirmed any of these things nor the exact details about the phone’s specifications, but it is believed that it could be cheaper than the Huawei Pocket 2. Despite this, as a foldable model, it could be given a much higher price tag than the other models in the Nova series.