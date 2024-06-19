Huawei to unveil a Nova foldable codenamed ‘PSD’ in August

Huawei is reportedly planning to introduce a new foldable phone with the codename “PSD.” According to the leak, the clamshell phone will join the Nova series in August.

The news comes from the leaker account @FixedFocus on Weibo, with speculations claiming that it will be a clamshell phone instead of a book-style foldable. The phone is expected to be a mid-range offering from the brand.

Interestingly, a Huawei 5G device has been recently spotted on China’s 3C certification platform. The listing shows the handheld has the “PSD-AL00” model number, suggesting that it could be the device mentioned in the latest leak.

The new device will join the other foldables being offered by Huawei, which should allow the brand to continue its dominance in the foldable market. To recall, it stole the top spot from Samsung in the first quarter of the year. A forecast from Display Supply Chain Consultants says that the tables will turn, with Samsung making a comeback in the second quarter, but it is believed that Huawei will still lead the race in terms of the sell-in basis.