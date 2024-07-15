Patent shows Huawei is considering various camera setup designs for its next clamshell phones

A set of patented designs reveals the designs Huawei is planning to use in its next flip smartphone.

Specifics about Huawei’s next foldables remain unknown, but recent patents show that it is now pondering the design of its next flip creations. According to the images spotted on the China National Intellectual Property Administration platform (via 91Mobiles), the brand has submitted different flip phone designs. The main highlight of the patents is the varying camera setups in the designs. One of them appears to share a similarity with the Huawei Pocket 2, although the camera islands are found in a different place.

While the designs are huge indications of Huawei’s plan for its next flip phones, the patents do not ensure that the layouts will be final.

The news follows an earlier report about an alleged Nova foldable, which is said to carry the “PSD-AL00” model number. According to a leaker, it will be a mid-range model joining Huawei’s Nova series and debuting in August.