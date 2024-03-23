Huawei denies P70 series’ March 23 pre-sale rumors

Despite reports about the Huawei P70 being pushed to a later date, a recent rumor has claimed that the series would have its pre-sale this Saturday. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, nonetheless, debunked everything.

The rumors started with a “leak” posted on the company’s community page, where it was said that the P70 would be launching by the end of the month. The effort to make this plausible was further doubled down when an official-looking poster was shared on Weibo, specifying that the pre-sale date of P70 would be this Saturday. Needless to say, the words reached Huawei’s attention, but personnel from the company said that the claims were all fake.

This follows earlier reports about the smartphone giant’s decision to delay the launch date of the series. The reason behind the action is unknown, but it is reportedly pushed back to April or May.

No exact dates were given for the said months, but the specifications of the smartphone won’t be changed, as per other reports. If that is true, the Huawei P70 series could feature a 50MP ultra-wide angle and 50MP 4x periscope telephoto lens alongside OV50H physical variable aperture or IMX989 physical variable aperture. Its screen, on the other hand, is believed to be either 6.58 or 6.8-inch 2.5D 1.5K LTPO with equal-depth four-micro-curve tech. The processor of the series remains unknown, but it could be a Kirin 9xxx based on the series’ predecessor. Ultimately, the series is expected to have satellite communication tech, which should allow Huawei to compete with Apple, which has started offering the feature in the iPhone 14 series.