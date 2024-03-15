Huawei P70 series reportedly coming at the end of April/May

After earlier reports about the postponement of the original launch timeline for the Huawei P70, it is now believed that the series will be unveiled at the end of either April or May.

Speculations about the delay of the Huawei P70 series were first raised by well-known leaker @DigitalChatStation on the Chinese platform Weibo. According to the tipster, the “Huawei P70 series has indeed been postponed,” but refused to share the specifics of the move. Nonetheless, new leaks claim that the delay would not be pushed excessively in the future. As the latest claims believe, the launch date of the series would just be moved to next month or in May.

No exact dates were given, but the specifications of the smartphone won’t be changed, as per other reports. If that is true, the Huawei P70 series could feature a 50MP ultra-wide angle and 50MP 4x periscope telephoto lens alongside OV50H physical variable aperture or IMX989 physical variable aperture. Its screen, on the other hand, is believed to be either 6.58 or 6.8-inch 2.5D 1.5K LTPO with equal-depth four-micro-curve tech. The processor of the series remains unknown, but it could be a Kirin 9xxx based on the series’ predecessor. Ultimately, the series is expected to have satellite communication tech, which should allow Huawei to compete with Apple, which has started offering the feature in the iPhone 14 series.