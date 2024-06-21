Huawei Mate 60 series gets new update with June 2024 security patch, smart scanning, more

The Huawei Mate 60 lineup can now install the June 2024 update, which includes a handful of improvements, the June 2024 security patch, and the smart scanning feature.

The update comes as the HarmonyOS 4.2.0.130 version, which might excite users of the Huawei Mate 60 lineup. That’s because aside from some system enhancements and some security patches, it also includes the smart scanning capability, which should allow users to scan materials to extract texts and even tables. It also allows you to perform payments by scanning QR codes.

Here are more details about the June 2024 update:

Accessibility: New

Added the smart scanning feature which allows quick scanning and payment when enabled in desktop mode. (Access Path: Settings > Accessibility > Smart QR Code > Smart Scanning Feature)

Camera

Optimizes photo effects and telephoto shots to make imaging clearer.

Optimizes the clarity of portrait photos and improves the portrait shooting effect.

Apps

Optimizes the user experience of some applications.

System

Improves the overall user experience in certain conditions.

Security